Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Has $710,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GDOC)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GDOC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $236,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDOC opened at $33.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 million, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.89. Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

The Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF (GDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to equities of companies that are driving innovation in healthcare globally. GDOC was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

