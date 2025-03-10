Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,492 Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,492 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDVG. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 43.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 317,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 38,449 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TDVG opened at $41.03 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $781.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.79.

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

