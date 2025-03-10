Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,443 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lowery Thomas LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $575,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,629,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 36,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 75,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.74.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1866 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.