Groupon (GRPN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $127.74 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Groupon Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Groupon has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $19.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.15 million, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.41.

GRPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Groupon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

