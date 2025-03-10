Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.50% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.
Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.
