Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.50% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Guardian Capital Group stock traded down C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$40.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,853. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$44.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.02. The company has a market cap of C$901.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Guardian Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$38.74 and a 52-week high of C$51.35.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

