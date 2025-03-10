Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. cut its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,379 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 24.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,426,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,918,000 after acquiring an additional 679,558 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth approximately $26,501,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 355.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 162,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,719,000 after purchasing an additional 126,806 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 134,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,635,000 after purchasing an additional 88,304 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,050,000.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $231.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.08.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $173.72 on Monday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 482.56, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.09.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $1,014,727.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,192,733.80. This trade represents a 2.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 7,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $1,225,644.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 182,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,149,341.76. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,856,836 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

