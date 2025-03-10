HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Receives $32.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSTM shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HealthStream

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream

HealthStream Stock Down 0.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,822,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 91,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 35,252 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $32.83 on Monday. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $999.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average is $31.07.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About HealthStream

(Get Free Report

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.