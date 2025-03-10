Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Insider Sells $20,700.00 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) insider David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $20,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 907,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,481.53. This represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Van Ludwig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $20,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $22,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $21,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $20,700.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $19,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $17,500.00.

Heritage Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $2.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.22. Heritage Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Heritage Global

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Global in the fourth quarter worth $3,565,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Global in the fourth quarter worth $3,454,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heritage Global by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Heritage Global by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.

