HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The investment trust reported GBX 4.77 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. HgCapital Trust had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 91.03%.
HgCapital Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
HGT stock opened at GBX 527.10 ($6.81) on Monday. HgCapital Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 410 ($5.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 550 ($7.11). The company has a market cap of £2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 522.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 520.20.
HgCapital Trust Company Profile
With highly predictable and stable cash flows, the top 20 businesses (representing 76% by value of HGT’s investments) reported aggregate sales of £10.6 billion and EBITDA of £3.3 billion over the last 12 months, equating to an EBITDA margin of 31%.
Hg brings to HgT an experienced team of c.400 employees, including c.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HgCapital Trust
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 4 Stocks Up 20%+ in the Last Month—Is More Growth Ahead?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Insider Scoop: 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying and Selling
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Play Both Sides: 3 Bond ETFs to Balance Offense and Defense
Receive News & Ratings for HgCapital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HgCapital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.