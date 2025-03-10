Highland Peak Capital LLC Buys New Shares in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Highland Peak Capital LLC bought a new stake in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 411,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000. European Wax Center accounts for 1.5% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in European Wax Center by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in European Wax Center by 52.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in European Wax Center by 72.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in European Wax Center by 37.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 14,086 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EWCZ has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of European Wax Center from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.64.

Insider Activity at European Wax Center

In other European Wax Center news, Director Nital P. Scott sold 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $25,412.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,182.70. This represents a 12.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

European Wax Center Trading Down 1.9 %

EWCZ opened at $5.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.03 million, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.42. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $15.21.

European Wax Center Profile

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

