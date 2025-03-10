Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

Himalaya Shipping Stock Performance

Himalaya Shipping stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.40. 184,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,682. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.32. Himalaya Shipping has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $9.76.

Get Himalaya Shipping alerts:

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter. Himalaya Shipping had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.36%.

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Himalaya Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himalaya Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.