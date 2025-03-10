HM Payson & Co. Acquires 1,752 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,795,000 after purchasing an additional 185,825,669 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,377,000 after buying an additional 16,511,474 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 15,779,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,778,000 after buying an additional 10,670,574 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,339,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,208,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075,218 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $22.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.19. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

