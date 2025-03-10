HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in AAON were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AAON by 5,040.4% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in AAON by 691.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,548 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 39.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 288,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,121,000 after purchasing an additional 81,111 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth $1,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 5,362 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.99, for a total value of $702,368.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,558 shares in the company, valued at $597,052.42. The trade was a 54.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $82.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.52 and a 12 month high of $144.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.82.

AAON declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAON. DA Davidson decreased their target price on AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

