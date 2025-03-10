HM Payson & Co. Has $177,000 Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,580 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in eBay by 794.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 70,616 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 62,719 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in eBay by 5,091.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 139,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $70.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average of $64.21. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $71.61.

eBay Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at eBay

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $260,082.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,778.80. This trade represents a 5.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $378,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,709,615.50. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,509. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.54.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

