HM Payson & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 268.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $152.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.78. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.44 and a twelve month high of $173.25. The company has a market cap of $425.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $39.12 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard Scott Cooley acquired 1,000 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $152.25 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,170.75. This trade represents a 11.92 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 1,772 shares of company stock valued at $264,418 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

