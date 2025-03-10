Hydro One Limited (H) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on March 31st

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3142 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a 0.1% increase from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Hydro One Trading Up 1.6 %

Hydro One stock opened at C$47.29 on Monday. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$37.27 and a 52 week high of C$48.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on H. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$45.43.

Insider Activity at Hydro One

In other Hydro One news, Director Stacey Mowbray purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$44.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,818.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,818.20. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. 47.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hydro One

Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results.

