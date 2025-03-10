Hyperliquid Reaches 1-Day Volume of $143.20 Million (HYPE)

Hyperliquid (HYPE) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, Hyperliquid has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. Hyperliquid has a market cap of $5.03 billion and approximately $143.20 million worth of Hyperliquid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperliquid token can now be purchased for approximately $15.06 or 0.00018225 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hyperliquid

Hyperliquid’s total supply is 999,993,930 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,931,719 tokens. Hyperliquid’s official website is hyperliquid.xyz. Hyperliquid’s official Twitter account is @hyperliquidx.

Hyperliquid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperliquid (HYPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Hyperliquid platform. Hyperliquid has a current supply of 999,993,930 with 333,928,180 in circulation. The last known price of Hyperliquid is 14.91212657 USD and is down -3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $129,050,169.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hyperliquid.xyz/.”

