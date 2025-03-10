ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lowered its stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in ICL Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 20,551,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,357 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in ICL Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 16,479,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,715 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth $6,689,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,316,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in ICL Group by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 591,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 232,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

NYSE ICL opened at $6.04 on Monday. ICL Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.21.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0403 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

