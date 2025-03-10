Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Stock Price Up 15.7% – Here’s Why

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 15.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 22,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 578% from the average daily volume of 3,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Iluka Resources Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.

