Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 395083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMNM. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Immunome from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Immunome Stock Down 5.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $706.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall purchased 150,000 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 669,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,189,679. This trade represents a 28.87 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMNM. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Immunome by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 980,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 56,533 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at $1,640,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Immunome by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 688,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after buying an additional 218,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

