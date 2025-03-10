Inceptionr LLC Buys 1,161 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Inceptionr LLC grew its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Radware were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 126,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 70,703 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 42,617 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radware Stock Performance

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $22.10 on Monday. Radware Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.09 million, a P/E ratio of 157.87 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.12). Radware had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 2.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

