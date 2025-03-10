Inceptionr LLC Sells 14,734 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Inceptionr LLC reduced its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,734 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 84.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Regency Centers stock opened at $73.96 on Monday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $78.18. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day moving average is $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.02%.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares in the company, valued at $10,250,758.98. The trade was a 15.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,872. The trade was a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

