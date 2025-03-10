Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires New Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 165,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,013,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Tassel Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Insight Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $123.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.65.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.