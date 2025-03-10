Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 85,245 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5,961.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,245 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $35,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,720 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $970,862,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $293,111,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,056,000 after acquiring an additional 257,784 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $388.71 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $321.29 and a 52-week high of $429.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

