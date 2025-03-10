Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 201,156 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 201,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,861,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,208,000 after purchasing an additional 180,849 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 154,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,529,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV opened at $93.84 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.55.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

