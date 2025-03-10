Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $45.80 Million Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,232,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,801,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGGR. Northwest Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 117,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period.

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.67. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.16.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

