Information Services Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:III)

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

Information Services Group has raised its dividend by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years. Information Services Group has a payout ratio of 60.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Information Services Group to earn $0.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.5%.

Shares of III stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 103,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,391. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $160.71 million, a P/E ratio of -46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28.

Several research analysts have issued reports on III shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Singular Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

