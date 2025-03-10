Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.42), Zacks reports.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INZY opened at $1.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $72.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.32. Inozyme Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INZY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Inozyme Pharma from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

