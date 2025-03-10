Insider Buying: GTI Energy Limited (ASX:GTR) Insider Purchases 11,000,000 Shares of Stock

GTI Energy Limited (ASX:GTR – Get Free Report) insider Matt Hartmann purchased 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$33,000.00 ($20,886.08).
GTI Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $8.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.16.
GTI Energy Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GTI Energy
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Energy and Basic Materials Sectors Will Dominate in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for GTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.