Insider Selling: Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Chairman Sells 12,969 Shares of Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total transaction of $2,358,412.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 303,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,160,742.35. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Avery Dennison Price Performance
AVY opened at $183.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.72. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $178.72 and a 52-week high of $233.48.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.
Avery Dennison Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $21,241,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $235.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $226.00 price objective on Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.51.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.
