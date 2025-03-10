International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in International Business Machines by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $261.67 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $162.62 and a 52 week high of $265.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $242.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

