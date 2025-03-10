International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $43,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $261.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $242.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $162.62 and a 12 month high of $265.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.29 and its 200-day moving average is $226.62.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.44.

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

