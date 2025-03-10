Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.08.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ITCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Baird R W cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ITCI

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

ITCI stock opened at $131.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of -150.85 and a beta of 0.69. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $63.30 and a 1 year high of $131.36.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $199.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.08 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 25,435 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 454,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,258,000 after purchasing an additional 109,892 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Free Report

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.