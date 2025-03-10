Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Position Boosted by G2 Capital Management LLC OH

G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,269,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,595,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,265 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,386,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,168,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,385,000.

BSCS opened at $20.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.0732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

