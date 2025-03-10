Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQM. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $137,690,000. Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 47,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,676,000. Barings LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,429.8% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 72,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,331,000 after acquiring an additional 68,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,268,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $202.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.52. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $169.96 and a 12 month high of $222.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

