Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $91.09 and last traded at $93.22, with a volume of 499101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.66.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.41.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.