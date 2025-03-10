Investors Purchase High Volume of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:ASHR)

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 143,528 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 91% compared to the average daily volume of 75,305 call options.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ASHR traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.72. 11,433,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,838,041. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASHR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 458.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,742,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072,053 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,896,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,207,000 after purchasing an additional 827,398 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,529,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,235,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,680,000.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

