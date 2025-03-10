Investors Research Corp Decreases Stock Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Investors Research Corp cut its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5,630.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 446,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 438,258 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,786,000. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter worth $317,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $59.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $50.75 and a twelve month high of $61.54.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

