Investors Research Corp Sells 1,075 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $3,759,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth about $722,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Ryder System Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE R opened at $150.92 on Monday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.88 and a 12 month high of $171.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.39 and its 200 day moving average is $154.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. Research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.22%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

