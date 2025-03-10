Investors Research Corp Sells 643 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Investors Research Corp decreased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.44.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $170.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.25 and a 12-month high of $190.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 115.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $168.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,394.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,427,384.21. The trade was a 0.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

