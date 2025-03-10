io.net (IO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $49.74 Million

io.net (IO) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One io.net token can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00000972 BTC on popular exchanges. io.net has a total market cap of $111.81 million and $49.74 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, io.net has traded down 39.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81,339.62 or 1.02084892 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80,235.93 or 1.00699701 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

io.net Token Profile

io.net launched on June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,381,062 tokens. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. io.net’s official website is io.net. The official message board for io.net is ionet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling io.net

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 144,381,062.82 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 0.82908751 USD and is down -11.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 227 active market(s) with $42,770,584.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade io.net should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy io.net using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

