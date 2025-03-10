iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1,860.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,021 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $30,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,029 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,637,301,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after purchasing an additional 689,382 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,803,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,286,000 after purchasing an additional 51,613 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,576,000 after purchasing an additional 307,333 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IJR stock opened at $107.81 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

