iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Raised by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $107.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.57 and its 200 day moving average is $117.24. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.