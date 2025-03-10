iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.45 and last traded at $64.30, with a volume of 201805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.69.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 10.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $635.74 million, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 801.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 283,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,688,000 after buying an additional 38,814 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 37,613.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 24,449 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.