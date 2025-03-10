iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.15 and last traded at $30.72, with a volume of 428212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.74.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 342.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 248,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

