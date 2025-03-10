iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Increased by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,672,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after buying an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21,916.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 737,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,016,000 after buying an additional 734,412 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $142,774,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,868,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,797,000 after buying an additional 440,218 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $205.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $191.34 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

