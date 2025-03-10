iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stake Boosted by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 372.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,544,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,408,000 after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 891,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,423.9% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 729,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,918,000 after purchasing an additional 681,480 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 661,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $159,353,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $264.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $242.92 and a 1 year high of $317.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

