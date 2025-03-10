iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,806,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $194.14 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $176.09 and a 52-week high of $206.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

