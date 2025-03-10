iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,053,145 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 827,610 shares.The stock last traded at $142.55 and had previously closed at $149.09.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Technology ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,111,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,358,000 after acquiring an additional 977,883 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,297,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,541,000 after purchasing an additional 26,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,420,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,713,000 after purchasing an additional 314,689 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $256,146,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,423,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,116,000 after purchasing an additional 177,492 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

