Isthmus Partners LLC Acquires 2,243 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 401,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $10,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 19.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $621,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 11.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 93,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.10 on Monday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Coterra Energy

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.